Upper West Regional Hospital gets GH¢1.6m GOIL help

Oil marketing company, Ghana Oil limited (GOIL) has donated 50 hospital beds and mattresses to the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council for onward delivery to hospitals in the Region.

The items are valued at 1,600,000 Ghana Cedis.

Head of Health, Safety, Security and Environment, Martin Olu-Davies presented the items on behalf GOIL to Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Hamidu Chineya Issahaku.

Mr. Olu-Davies noted that as part of GOIL’s social corporate responsibility, it identifies the needs of the society and the communities they operate and see how best they can help them.

He said they have in the past, drilled thousands of boreholes to several communities in the country where water is hard to come by, and in addition made donations to some public institutions in the country.

“We know that most people go to hospital and because of lack of beds, they are turned away. We believe that the provision of these beds will fill that void,” Mr. Olu-Davies added.

He also used the opportunity to thank the numerous customers of GOIL for patronizing their products.

GOIL Head of Health, Safety, Security and Environment, Martin Olu-Davies

Deputy Upper West Regional Minster, Hamidu Chineya Issahaku was very grateful to GOIL for the donation and praised the company’s sense of social responsibility.

Mr. Hamidu urged GOIL and other public spirited organizations to continue to support not only the health sector but the agriculture as well because, more than 80 percent of the people in Upper West Region depends on agriculture.

He said the only way the people could develop and become financially independent, is when government and Non Governmental Organizations come to the aid of the people.

Medical Director of the Upper West Regional Hospital, Dr. Naa Barnabas Gandau called on other organizations to emulate the GOIL example.

He said the Upper West Region is challenged in several ways ranging from lack of critical staff to equipment.

Dr. Naa Gandau said the hospital for the past 10 years, has been paying the over 00 casual workers from their internally generated funds.

He called on the Ministry of Health to seek financial clearance for some of the casual workers to be enrolled into the government payrole system and be paid from the consolidated fund.