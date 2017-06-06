UNFPA Executive Director, Babatunde Osotimehin dies at 68

The Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA), Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead.

The former Nigerian Health Minister is reported to the have died on Sunday evening at his home in New York.

The cause of his death is yet to be known. Born on February 6, 1949, he attended Igbobi College from 1966 to 1971 and then proceeded to the University of Ibadan.

He pursued a doctorate in medicine from the University of Birmingham in 1979. He was appointed the UNFPA Executive Director in November 2010 for a four-year term, which was renewed in 2014.

Until his death, he was an Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Babatunde was a renowned global public health leader who promoted public health, especially sexual and reproductive health for women and girls.

He led efforts to advance a 1994 action plan adopted by 179 countries that recognized for the first time that women have the right to control their reproductive and sexual health and to choose whether to become pregnant.

Babatunde Osotimehin is survived by his wife, Olufunke Osotimehin, five children and several grandchildren.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana