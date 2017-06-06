UNAIDS boss given farewell dinner by YDG

UNAIDS Country Director, Girmay Haile has been given a farewell dinner by delegates of the Young Diplomats of Ghana (YDG) last week, after a successful duty in Ghana.

The event provided a platform for the youth to interact with the UN diplomat on his experiences in the country.

They also congratulated him for his extraordinary selfless dedication to the vision of UNAIDS in Ghana and support for the cause of YDG as the Patron.

Mr Haile remarked Ghana has become his second home because of the cooperation he enjoyed from Ghanaians.

“Ghanaians at the individual level are high-quality people, collectively; very peaceful people, full of smiles and proud of their identity,” he said.

In sharing his experiences with the young diplomats, the UNAIDS boss was excited about the transformation of the country into an advanced economy and urged the young diplomats to take advantage of the economic growth, to soar higher as aspiring leaders and diplomats despite the challenges that may come with it.

He urged the delegates to be proud of their Ghanaian identity, keep the interest of the country in mind and also seek to understand themselves as individuals.

Mr Haile also advised the youth to be extraordinary in what they do and to strive to make an impact on the development of the country.

An Economic Specialist with the UNDP Ghana, Mr Kordzo Sedegah who was the Special Guest at the dinner commended Mr Haile for his hard work and dedication to duty.

He particularly admired the UNAIDS boss for his friendliness and ability to quickly adapt to the Ghanaian environment and circumstances.

Mr Sedegah further presented a magnificently framed picture of the YDG Delegates with Mr Girmay Haile taken at an earlier meeting as a gift to him, on behalf of YDG.

Also present at the dinner were staff and executives of the International Perspective for Policy and Governance (IPPG) and Diplomatic Call, the mother organisation of the Young Diplomats of Ghana group.

Mr Haile heads to Zimbabwe from Ghana to head the UNAIDS Country Office.