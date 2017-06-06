Train crashes man to death at Nkrumah Circle

A middle aged man was crashed to death by a moving train traveling from Kantamanto in Accra to Nsawam in the Eastern region.

The voters ID card is bearing the name of the dismembered deceased Edward Gbinnye aged 59.

Speaking to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, an eyewitness Isha Siedu said victim’s brain matter gushed out of his crashed skull while his limbs, torso and entire body were totally run over by the train on the railway at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

She added that the accident was so gory that many onlookers found it very difficult to look at the remains.