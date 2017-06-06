Tears flow as family marks late Army Captain’s 1-Week

Exactly a week today, a young army officer called to serve his nation in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region was clubbed, stoned and torched to death by the same men, women and children he was sent to protect.

They claimed he was a thief and without any evidence but a flimsy excuse of a suspicion, they pounced on him, tortured him until he gave up life around 10:30am Monday morning.

The whole country was shocked in grief and watched the gory pictures and videos of how the soldier was lynched by the mob.

Stories about the reasons for the lynching are varied but the police say Adam Mahama was killed on suspicion that he was a thief.

One week after the incident, friends, families, and former ministers of state have visited the house of the deceased captain Adam Mahama to commiserate with the wife of the late Captain. He left behind a wife and two children.

Joy News’ Beatrice Adu who was present in the family house reports the house is flooded with tears from the men and women, some of them politicians, who went to console the family.

The mother of the deceased army officer, Mrs Veronica Bamford-Addy who was out of the country when the incident occurred has arrived safely in Ghana and cannot hold back her tears, Adu reported.

Her son is no more, not because he was killed in battle. He is no more because he was clubbed to death under bizarre, heartbreaking circumstances.

Former Fisheries Minister Sherry Aryittey, former Attorney-General Betty Mould Iddrisu, Former Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Tetteh and former Deputy Tourism Minister Dzifa Gomashie were all present to commiserate with the wife of the slain soldier, Barbara Mahama.

According to Gomashie, her son is also an army officer and she cannot imagine the pain the young wife of the deceased soldier is going through.

Other mourners, including Oscar Provencal and former Chief of Defence Staff Samsom Oje were also present to mourn with the family.

For now, 42 people have been arrested in connection with the murder and are to be arraigned before court.

A state and befitting burial is in the offing, to at least restore the dignity taken away from the man by members of the community.