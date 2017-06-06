Suspected Captain Mahama killers remanded

A Cape Coast District Court has remanded into police custody the Seven persons suspected to have played roles in the brutal killing of the Commander of an Army detachment.

The suspects – William Baah (Assemblyman of Denkyira-Obuasi), Bismark Donkor, Phillip Badu, Kofi Nyame, Anthony Amoah and Kofi Badu – are alleged to have participated in the lynching of the officer at Denkyira-Obuasi and will remain in custody for two weeks. The identity of one other suspect is yet to be ascertained.

The Court, presided over by Justice Rita Amoanyiwa-Edusah, remanded the suspects into police custody upon the request by prosecution officer, ASP Hilarious Avornyo.

Prosecution prayed the court for more time to enable the police conduct further investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

A provisional murder charge was proferred against them.

The lawyer for the suspects, George Bernard Shaw did not oppose the request by the prosecution.

Mr. Shaw told Myjoyonline.com that he is yet to hold a conference with his clients.

In a related development, of the men captured in a video of the lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, one has been found dead.

The body was found at Modase, a nearby community in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

Police found the body in a pool of blood early Thursday. It is not clear what may have caused his death but Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah said, police have begun investigations into this latest development.

The deceased held in his hand a polyethene which contained an identity card bearing the name Francis Bio, aged 46.