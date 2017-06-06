Stop spiritualising death of Adams Mahama – Christian Council warns

Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong

The Christian Council of Ghana has issued a stern warning to pastors to stop giving spiritual interpretations to the death of Military Captain, Maxwell Adam Mahama.

General Secretary of the Christian Council, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, said the pastors must “keep quiet” if they have nothing to say.

Capt Maxwell Mahama of the 5th Battalion Infantry was on May 29, 2017, lynched by some youth while he went for his early morning jogging.

He was allegedly stoned and burnt by the youth of the area who claimed they mistook him for an armed robber. The police have arrested 17 persons said to be connected with the awful act.

The leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Owusu Bempah is reported to have said last week that the death of the military officer was part of punishment meant for former President John Mahama, who is also an Uncle of the slain soldier.

Rev. Owusu Bempah

But speaking on Joy FM’s Christian talk show, ‘A Walk With Jesus’, Sunday night Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong cautioned: “The Churches and Pastors must be careful how we spiritualize the issues. The family members are going through a lot and if pastors have nothing to say, it’s better we keep quiet,”

The General Secretary of the Christian Council expressed disgust at these comments saying they are not “relevant and helpful”.

“Pastors who have some sympathy for a political party must be very careful how they spiritualize the Captain’s death”, Rev. Opuni-Frimpong stated, adding: “We should not give any impression that members of one political party in this country are angels and the other groups are demons. They are all the same”.