State to erect monument in honour of Major Mahama

President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed plans to raise a monument in honour of Major Maxwell Mahama, the soldier lynched by residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.

The President said he has agreed to the suggestion by the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Obed Akwa, but said the location will soon be announced.

Some have suggested that the monument should be sited at the spot where his attackers stoned, clubbed, stripped and torched Major Mahama to death merely on a suspicion that he was a thief.

He had gone on jogging on the morning of May 29, 2017, when the horrifying incident occurred.

“Everything that we do can never fill the gap, but it will be a demonstration of how the Ghanaian people feel about what has happened to him,” the President told the family of the late soldier Monday.

Some 42 persons have been arrested for the murder with a promise to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

The President has promised to ensure justice is served in the trial of the perpetrators.

Nana Akufo-Addo was out of the country when the incident occurred but on Monday he led a high-powered government delegation to pay their respect to the wife and family of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The delegation included senior minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, National Security Minister Kan Dapaah, and Women and Children’s Affairs Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba.

Major Mahama’s wife (R) at the one-week celebration of the soldier’s death

Many Ghanaians, horrified by the attack have sent their condolences to the wife of the fallen soldier. He left behind two children.

The late Maxwell Mahama has been promoted to the rank of a major despite meeting his untimely and horrifying death on May 29, 2017.

The government has also set up a memorial fund with a seed money of Ȼ500,000 all in honour of Major Adam Mahama who was lynched whilst on official duties at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.

The promotion and the setting up of the memorial fund was announced by President Nana Akufo Addo during the one-week celebration of the fallen soldier.

Major Mahama will be given a state burial on Friday June 9, 2017.