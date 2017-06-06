Stars arrive in Kumasi ahead of Ethiopia game

Coach Kwasi Appiah’s side began a non-residential training in Accra last week and left Accra for Kumasi around midday yesterday.

The Black Stars arrived in Kumasi yesterday to finalise their preparations towards Sunday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Stadium.

This was after Coach Kwasi Appiah had gone ahead last Sunday to prepare the grounds for the team’s arrival.

According to the FA’s programme, the team will hold a daily training session at 3:30 p.m. at the Baba Yara Stadium from yesterday to Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Stars have also planned to make some donations to give hope to kids in an orphanage in Kumasi before the match.

Coach Appiah’s team are bent on starting the qualifiers brightly against the Ethiopians and are counting on the support of Ghanaians.

Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, and his deputy Andre Dede Ayew have pledged their readiness to kickstart the campaign on a high note.

While Gyan believes he has overcome his injury woes, Ayew emphasised the need to start brightly in order to enhance their qualification chances.



