Soldiers reaction to death of Mahama would have been worse in 1981 – Ex soldier

A retired military officer says the reaction of soldiers towards the brute murder of Captain Maxwell Mahama, would have been ‘ugly’ in their time.

Captain Budu Koomson (retired) told Joy News Thursday, the military would have retaliated the killing of the soldier if it had been the period between 1975 and 1981.

The period was when Ghana experienced major military takeovers namely the Supreme Military Council (SMC) I, II and the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC).

“May be we are seeing the new breed of Ghanaian soldiers [but] that could have been alien in our time,” he told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Newsnite Thursday.

There appears to be an unquenchable outrage in the hearts of military personnel across the country following the grisly murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The soldiers are filled with vengeance and want their leadership to exact retribution for their slain colleague.

During a meeting with the military hierarchy at Burma Camp in Accra Thursday, the military personnel said they are unhappy with the investigation being carried out by the police.

The soldier was stoned and burnt after residents claimed they mistook him for an armed robber.

At least 14 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the murder.

Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Akwa has made an appeal to his men to let cool heads prevail since it will not help the image of the military to retaliate.

“I appeal to you to let us stand firm to prove to the whole world that we are truly a professional military force,” he said.

But Captain Koomson (rtd) said it has been tough for the soldiers because, they feel embarrassed that one of their own has been disgraced.

“I understand some of them are saying they can’t wear the uniform with pride [because of the way the murder was carried out],” he said.