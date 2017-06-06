SIC Insurance supports 100 medical students for exchange programme abroad

Mr. Faris Attrickie (3rd Left) joined by other Executives of the company to hand over the Insurance package to representatives of the Students

SIC Insurance, Ghana’s largest insurer as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, has presented a travel insurance sponsorship package to about one hundred Medical Students for this years’ exchange programme abroad organized by the International Federation of Medical Students’ Association (IFMSA).

A total premium of $5,000 was paid by SIC Insurance to support the medical students with a sum insured of €30,000 per student.

Presenting the package to the medical students, the Acting Managing Director, Mr. Faris Attrickie, said education and health are priority areas for the company’s CSR activities. Adding that the gesture shows SIC Insurance’s commitment to help build the capacity of the nation’s medical practitioners.

He further added that training our young medical students must be paramount on the nation’s health care agenda and regardless of where the students study abroad, evidence have shown that the exposure is usually a defining moment in a young medical person’s life and continues to impact the participant’s life for years after the experience.

Mr. Attrickie challenged the medical student to use the opportunity as a catalyst to sharpen their maturity, empathy, support skills, and to gain related work experience that will equip them with the tools and on-the-job training needed to serve mother Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of the medical students, Mr. Asabere Kwabena Asante, the President of the University of Ghana Medical Students Association in the company of Ms. Efua Bridget Martin, the General Secretary and Mr. Aggrey Prince Amoabeng, the Organising Secretary, thanked SIC Insurance for the kind gesture.