Shawbell Consulting advocates incentives for domestic professional firms

Shawbell Consulting, a professional services firm that provides institutional reform and legal services to public and private sector clients, has marked its 15th anniversary with a call on the government to encourage public agencies, development partners and other entities to engage indigenous professional firms.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shawbell Consulting, Ms Phyllis M. Christian, said her outfit was impressed with the intended policies by the government to ensure that indigenous firms thrived.

The anniversary is on the theme: ‘’Encouraging the indigenous professional firm – A critical factor in Ghana’s economic development.’’

Ms Christian said, “we are keen to see this policy in action. It would be easy to insist that the indigenous firms must be deserving of selection under this policy, but we urge the government to stretch its hand further by making deliberate investments in this indigenous class of professionals by granting us tax concessions and other business operating reliefs,” he said.

Ms Christian also called for a more conscious effort by policy makers to bridge the knowledge gap between themselves and indigenous professional firms, by engaging in activities that serve to forge closer links with each other, on a continual basis.

Performance

Commenting on the performance of Shawbell Consulting, the CEO said the greatest achievement of the company was its ability to stay the course as a wholly-owned indigenous firm over the past 15 years and in a highly competitive sector, delivering world-class services.On the challenges encountered by the company since its inception, she said, “There have been lean seasons when work has been sparse, the cost of electricity is unbearable, and we have, on several occasions, encountered clients that make us wonder if it is all worth the headaches. However, certain factors make it worth our while to keep going.”

“We have, from the first day of the firm’s existence, kept a permanent roll of staff. This, in itself, has been a challenge because salaries must be paid even when there is no work.”



