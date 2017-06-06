Seize this opportunity; free SHS awaits you – Prez tells BECE candidates

President Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has buoyed candidates sitting for the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), to grab the opportunity to secure their future.

Leaders across the country continue to send goodwill messages to the over 460,000 candidates participating in the exams nationwide and the President, is latest to send a tweet to assure them that the much touted ‘Free SHS’ awaits them after they cross their first major test which started Monday, June 5, 2017.

President Akufo-Addo posted on his Twitter handle urging the candidate to keep their focus and work hard as they prepare to enjoy free education at the Senior High School for the first time in the country’s history.

“The very best of luck to the 468,053 students sitting this year’s BECE, beginning today. Free SHS awaits you in September 2017.

“Seize this opportunity with both hands and open the door to your own and Ghana’s bright future.”

The governing New Patriotic Party (NP) then in opposition, campaigned on the ‘Free SHS’ mantra prior to the 2016 elections. Nana Akufo-Addo then announced the policy will be implemented this academic year which starts in September.

From the Regions

From the Nkwanta North District of the Volta Region, 15 of the candidates reported to their centres pregnant while 14 candidates could not turn up for the exams.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman North Constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region, Martin Oti Gyarko provided lunch packs for candidates writing the exams in his District. A total of 1,197 students made up of 631 males and 566 females are sitting for the exams in the Techiman North District.

In the Denkyira Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira District of the Central Region, officials of the Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service visited the centre and assured the candidates and the invigilators of their total security.

The area for the past week has gained prominence following the gruesome murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, by mob who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has called on invigilators not to allow the meagre remuneration they are taking to push them into engaging in acts that would destroy the future of the children writing the exams. Mr. Salifu assured the invigilators government is revising their allowances as it prepares to roll out the Free Senior High School Policy this year.