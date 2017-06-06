Rejuvenated Joy FM Lunch Network enters second edition

Seven lucky winners of the Joy FM Lunch Network promotion were Monday hosted at the Fiesta Royal Hotel in Accra.

The weekly promotion which is run on Cosmopolitan Mix, the station’s mid morning program hosted by Doreen Andoh selects seven participating listeners who have been nominated by other people to enter the promotion.

The promotion is designed to create a platform offers winners to share ideas during the lunch time.

The winners praised the station for coming out with an innovative program which ebables them to network with one another.