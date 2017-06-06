Pra River witnessing improvement as galamsey fight rages on

The Pra River in the Central Region has shown signs of improvement six months after the start of the fight against illegal mining known locally as galamsey.

The river was polluted by some illegal miners who mined on the river and its banks. The river turned dark brown and completely silted.

The communities that depend on the river have been deprived of their source of drinking water.

Opinion leaders were alarmed by the development leading to the decision to constitute a task force to clamp down on illegal mining in the river.

The government set up an interministerial taskforce led by the Science and Technology Minister, Professor Frimpong Boateng to halt all illegal mining across the country.

Lands and Forestry Minister, John Peter Amewu has been touring some illegal mining sites to gauge the extent of damage caused the country’s river bodies and forests.

Statistics at the Lands Ministry reveal over 500 excavators used for illegal mining have been handed over to the government.

Government has fashioned out a five-year Multilateral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP) to reform the way mining is done in the country.

The programme, anchored on technology usage and enforcement of the law, will help the miners to work on already explored and demarcated mining sites.

A visit by Joy News’ Central Regional Correspondent, Richard Kwadwo Nyarko has revealed the Pra River is witnessing some improvement.

“The Pra River is clearing up as a result of the fight against galamsey,” he reported.

Kwadwoa Nyarko said the excavators and other equipment used by illegal miners have been moved out of the community.

“The River is now flowing unimpeded,” he added.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for Twifo Atti-Mokwaa, Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi told Joy News the improvement of the River is attributed to efforts by government and the District Security Council (DISEC) to stop illegal mining.

He told the reporter, “Those using excavators are no more there and later we will be able to consume the water since it is the major source of drinking water for our people.”

There were many fish in the River but they were killed as a result of galamsey activities, Mr Agyemang Nyantakyi disclosed. “Gradually we will get the River back,” he told Kwadwo Nyarko.