Please come to Denkyira Obuasi – Assembly members beg Akufo-Addo

The Upper Denkyira West Assembly has thrown an invitation to President Akufo-Addo to personally pay a visit to the area following the lynching of an Army Captain, Maxwell Mahama.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly Gabriel Kwadwo Karikari said at a press conference Friday “we are appealing to Nana [Akufo-Addo] to come down to the place where the incident happened”.

Their particular concern however, remains circumstances surrounding the suspension of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area over comments deemed insensitive after the tragedy.

The DCE, who heads security in the area was unaware of the presence of military officers in Denkyria Obuasi in the Central Regionand further claimed, the army officer was shielding illegal miners.

His suspension has been welcomed by members of the public who are keen to see results in the fight for justice even at the cost of political causalities.

Flanked by 18 other Assembly men, the Presiding Member who is second in command in the District said: “we have accepted it [the suspension] in good faith”.

The Assembly however, wants the president to personally come and get first hand information about illegal mining in the rural community as claimed by their dismissed leader.

Denkyira Obuasi has experienced an Armageddon of its own after soldiers descended on the town with an air of vengeance.

Luv FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah has reported, residents have deserted the town like a plague.

At the sight of soldiers, residents have fled with no sign of return anytime soon, he reported on the Joy Midday News.

“They still think that their lives are in danger” he said and revealed, the only health centre there has closed down Friday.

Arrests have beeen made almost daily. Some seven more suspects arrested. Five from Asankragua, one from Techiman and another from Dominase all in Central region.This brings the total number of suspects to 14

Another man suspected to have been part of the mob action, was found deead Thursday morning.

Although the army have since left the town the trauma of their presence still discourages any return home.

The leaders in the district have been begging for the nation’s forgiveness since the killing of the Army Captain.

“We want to send our condolence to the bereaved family, especially the children and the mother, especially the military command”

“The whole Denkyira we are very sad. We are not happy at all not even for a minute.

“In every town there are wicked people in there”, he threw a subtle plea against stereotyping.