Our son’s murder dehumanizing – Capt. Mahama’s family

The family of Captain Maxwell Mahama has expressed grief at the brute murder of the soldier describing it as one of the country’s greatest infamies.

In a statement Thursday, the family said the treatment meted out to the soldier was undeserving because he served the country with all his heart, soul and mind.

Read full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT

THE JAANA-YIGANTU, FAMILY OF THE LATE CAPTAIN MAHAMA ADAM OF THE SISSALA EAST DISTRICT

The Jaana-Yigantu Family of the late Captain Mahama Adams and the entire Sissala community of the Upper West Region are saddened by the gruesome murder of our brother and son Captain Mahama Adams. We have been left in shock. The pain is numbing.

It is beyond belief that a group of Ghanaians can debase a fellow Ghanaian, subject him to such dehumanizing barbarity, and take his life gleefully without provocation. It remains an incontrovertible fact that Captain Mahama was not engaged in any wrongdoing to deserve this senseless killing.

We agree with person’s who say the circumstances of our son’s death challenges his citizenship, such people speak for us. Our citizenship has indeed been challenged.

Captain Mahama was a patriot and proved this by swearing to defend his country even at his own peril. This is not the end he deserved.

We take solace in the outpouring of outrage by millions of well-meaning Ghanaians. At the same time we are hurt that some Ghanaians are sharing images of our son in his lowest moment. By Sissala tradition, and we believe many other groups, the dead is treated with utmost respect.

We expect the citizenry, especially media houses, to be responsible and respect the sensibilities of family members by not sharing and showing the photos and videos of the dastardly act.

As we grieve, it is our expectation that the authorities will find all the people involved and bring them to justice. That is the least the state of Ghana, which Adam served diligently, can do.

Signed:

Douri Bennin Haji

Family Spokesperson

0244788662

0208334161