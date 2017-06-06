NPP urges WAEC to save nation from trauma of exam leakages as BECE takes off

NPP Youth Organiser, Sammi Awuku.

The governing party’s youth wing has demanded, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) lives up to its responsibility of administering a credible examinations devoid of leakages as Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) begins Monday.

Over 400,000 candidates from over 15,000 public and private schools are expected to sit for the exam at 1,702 centres across the country.

Since 2009, the incidence of examination malpractice has been on the rise, especially in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSSCE).

Already, the General Secretary of the Christian Council, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, said on Joy FM’s religious programme ‘A walk with Jesus’ on Sunday that: “WAEC and others must spare pupils the painful experience of writing a paper, only to be recalled to write again because someone was irresponsible.”

Members of Parliament have also asked the WAEC to take all the necessary precautions to ensure the BECE papers do not leak.

The New Patriotic Party youth wing in a statement signed by National Youth Organiser Sammi Awuku said:

Read the full statement below:

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party extends this special goodwill message to all Candidates for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E.) which commences today Monday June 05, 2017.

As this exam marks a very crucial stepping stone in the academic pursuits of all candidates, it is the hope and prayer of the entire youth wing that the Almighty will crown all your efforts and toil with success so as to justify all the investments made in you by your respective families and country at large.

Again, we wish to make a passionate appeal to the West African Examination Council (W.A.E.C) to take all the necessary steps to ensure that the integrity and sanctity of this year’s examination is preserved to the fullest.

W.A.E.C. has a responsibility to ensure that the perennial pain, inconvenience and psychological trauma inflicted on both parents and students as a result of its failure to observe best practices is avoided this year.

Finally, the Wing entreats all candidates to make a conscious effort to abide by all the rules and regulations associated with the conduct of this year’s examination.

We wish you all the very best of luck.

Thank you.

…Signed…

Sammi Awuku

(National Youth Organizer, NPP)