Noble Order of The Knights and Ladies Of Marshall condemns Cpt Mahama’s murder

The Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, a Catholic Friendly Society, condemns in no uncertain terms the dastardly lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama of the Ghana Armed Forces by some residents of Denkyira-Oboasi in the Central Region.

This latest act comes on the heels of the attacks and destruction of State property of the Police and Electricity Company of Ghana by some residents of Somanya.

This trend of impunity and culture of violence especially coming in the wake of the attack and forceful release of suspects in a Kumasi court by members of vigilante group is worrisome.

The Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall finds this method of mob action or reprisal attacks unacceptable and untenable in our governance system. Such actions constitute threats to our democracy.

Certainly, these acts of lawlessness only go to discredit the hard-won democratic credentials of our beloved country.

We cannot applaud ourselves as a democratic country if citizens can assault institutions of State with such impunity. It is the effective functioning of these State institutions that will make our democracy strong.

We therefore call on the Police and the Security agencies to rise up to the occasion and bring the perpetrators to face the full rigours of the law. We commiserate with the family and urge all Ghanaians to allow level-headedness to prevail.

VIGILANTE GROUPS

We believe that our democracy should not be equated to only successful, peaceful elections and transitions of power from one party to the other. We cannot also take the peace and stability the country is enjoying for granted.

We urge all political parties to disband their so-called vigilante groups.

We are of the firm conviction that the continuous politicization of security institutions and the appointment process of their heads make them become more regime-security conscious and encourages political parties to find ways and means of entrenching the vigilante concept.