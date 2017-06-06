Nkonya, Alavanyo candidates write BECE amidst heavy security – MyJoyOnline.com

Security has been heightened in Nkonya and Alavanyo in the Volta Region as pupils in the two traditional areas joined their colleagues nationwide to commence this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, who disclosed this assured of the safety of candidates in both areas, where there has been an emerging security threat following reappraisal attacks leading to the death of six residents this year due to a perceived land conflict.

He explained that security officers have been deployed to guard the examination centres to prevent anyone from perpetrating any atrocity.

Dr Letsa said these when addressing the media after touring some BECE examination centres in the region together with the Volta Regional Education Director, Mawusi Buadi.

“Enough security measures have been put in place for the pupils to write their exams. We were in touch with the military and police commanders this morning and they have assured that the situation is calm”, he said.

He added that the examination centre at Alavanyo Senior High Technical School at Alavanyo Akpene has been changed to Alavanyo Wudidi while the centre at Nkonya Senior High School has been maintained with security presence at both centres.

Dr Letsa, however, advised the candidates to eschew from examination malpractice and challenged them to obtain good grades to make them “pioneer beneficiaries of government’s free Senior High School Education policy.”

The Volta Regional Education Director, Mawusi Buadi, advised the female candidates not to engage in any form of social vices after the exams which might truncate their education.

30,385 candidates from 1173 basic schools are sitting for the BECE across the Volta Region.