NGO proposes four-pronged approach in dealing with galamsey menace

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the Executive Director of GAS Ghana, Ing. Evans Arthur, said the issue of galamsey “needs a more technical and scientific approach to deal with, than what is presently going on.”

Global Agenda Services (GAS) Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has proposed a four-pronged approach by which the government can deal with the menace of illegal mining (galamsey) on a sustainable basis.

He said his outfit was ready to partner the government through the Ministries of Lands and Natural Resources and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation to deal with the problem of galamsey.

Solutions

Ing. Arthur said his organisation had developed four thematic areas; namely, operation living waters, operation burying the dig, operation one man, one tree and operation one district, one mine, which the government could adopt in addressing the galamsey menace.

Operations

On 'Operation living waters,' Ing. Arthur explained that when given the go-ahead, the organisation would immediately put in place measures to rescue water bodies from destruction.He said that approach would fall within an emergency exercise of treating rivers and dams which have been polluted through the use of cyanide and mercury.

On 'Operation burying the dig,' the executive director stated that destroyed vegetation and farmlands would be restored to their natural elements.

In the case of 'Operation one man, one tree,' Ing. Arthur explained that it would involve the restoration of lost forestry.

In the case of ‘Operation one man, one tree,’ Ing. Arthur explained that it would involve the restoration of lost forestry.

Under the initiative, he said small-scale miners and every citizen would be encouraged to plant a special tree within a 40-day period.

With regard to ‘Operation one district, one mine’, the director said the initiative would involve the expansion of the mineral and mining sector.



