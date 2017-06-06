NCCE must up its game to avoid future lynching episodes- NYA Deputy CEO

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority says the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) cannot continue to be relevant only during periods of election.

Richard Obeng says the Commission has a constitutional mandate to educate Ghanaians about their civic rights and responsibilities all year round.

He has therefore called upon government to adequately fund the activities of the Commission in order for it to carry out its constitutional mandate.

He was speaking to Myjoyonline.com days after an army captain was lynched by a mob at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

Captain Adam Mahama was subjected to severe inhuman treatment by a mob who claimed the army officer was a suspected thief.

He had gone on a 20kilometer jogging on the morning of May 29, 2017 with a pistol strapped to his side pocket.

Without any provocation, but a flimsy suspicion he was pounced on by his attackers who were ruthless and took the life of the young army officer.

Mr Richard Obeng believes if the NCCE had been alive to its mandate all year round, the youth would have known better their duties and responsibilities and could have averted this national tragedy.

“Where is the NCCE in all this? When was the last did you heard anything from them? We only get to hear from them during campaign periods. This should not be so,” he said.

Mr Obeng took the opportunity to commiserate with the family of the deceased army officer and prayed the country should not witness any such gory incident any longer.

He also hoped that the perpetrators will be brought to book to act as a deterrence to others who may want to repeat such an act in the future.

While applauding the police for the action taken so far in investigating the matter and arresting suspects he hoped the government will turn its attention towards the education and conscientization of the youth.

That he believes can only be done if the NCCE is well funded.