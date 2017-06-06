Murder of Captain Mahama case of pure evil – Law lecturer

The lynching of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central region is a pure case of evil, a law lecturer has said.

Yaw Oppong said the action carried out by the youth does not constitute a mob justice as has been ascribed by Ghanaians.

Speaking on Joy FM/MultiTV’s Saturday news analysis programme Newsfile, the law lecturer said what the youth did was “mob injustice.”

“You cannot apply an illegal means in your bid to seek justice,” he told Newsfile host, Samson Lardy Anyenini.

The conscience of Ghanaians was stirred following the brutish murder of a senior military officer, Captain Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

The Captain was killed on Monday after some residents claimed they mistook him for an armed robber. He had a weapon on him, which alarmed the residents, it was reported.

He fell unconscious after he was severely beaten and stoned. He was later set ablaze.

The incident has been roundly condemned by Ghanaians and a heavy flow of tributes from leading Ghanaian personalities and soldiers have been pouring in.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his government will ensure the prosecution of all those involved in the murder.

The father of the slain soldier, Captain Retired Adam Mahama said his son’s death should serve us a wake-up call to all Ghanaians to discard the dastard cases of instant justice.

“My son’s lynching should be the last that we, human beings will do against a person we suspect to have committed a crime,” he told Joy News Thursday.

At least seven people are in the custody of the police in the Central Region in connection with the murder.

They are, William Baah (the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi), Bismark Donkor, Phillip Badu, Kofi Nyame, Anthony Amoah and Kofi Badu.

Many people have described the incident as a clear case of mob justice, but Mr Oppong said that description is not appropriate since it sought to give the action some semblance of justice.

“If it is illegal justice then you can ascribe some just cause [but[ this is a pure case of evil,” he said, urging the police to widen their scope of investigation.

On his part, senior journalist Kweku Baako Junior has appealed to government to set up a committee to probe issues of illegal mining in the community.

“A lot has been happening…it is well documented,” he said, adding it is likely “somebody is not telling the truth” so far as the issues of illegal mining are concerned.

Watch the full video below: