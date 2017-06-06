Mama Zimbi’s Widows Conference set for June 17

Akumaa Mama Zimbi’s annual National Widows Alliance Conference (NAWAC-2017) has been set for Saturday, June 17, 2017.

The event, according to the organisers, will take place at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre from 8:00am.

The theme for this year’s event which is also to celebrate the United Nations International Widows Day is ‘Empowering Women for Greater Achievements’.

This year’s event is expected to attract a large number of personalities, including ministers of state and female celebrities.

The event will also witness live musical performances from some selected Ghanaian hiplife, highlife and gospel artistes who will entertain guests who will grace the event.

The event is being sponsored by UniBank, Indomie Instant Noodles, Everpure Purified Water, Joy Dadi Bitters, GTP, Yeripa Jasmine Rice, Minataand Daughters Porridge Servings, Mobile Engineering Services, Kalyppo, Bedita Pharmacy and a host of others.

NAWAC is an initiative by the Mama Zimbi Foundation (MZF) through its Widows Alliance Network (WANE) project for sustainable socio-economic development of widows in Ghana.

The conference also continues to serve as the ideal dialogue platform for the advocacy of a comprehensive policy and legal direction for elevating the standards of widows in Ghana.

To date, WANE has formed over 400 widowhood clubs and associations to its credit, with over 8,000 widows as members. The theme for NAWAC-2015 was ‘Transforming women through education’.