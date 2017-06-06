Learn from Manchester bombings; stop sharing Capt Mahama pics – Family

The family of the late Captain Maxwell Mahama who was lynched at Denkyira-Obuasi has called on Ghanaians to stop sharing videos and photos of the deceased.

They say people should be responsible and respect the sensibilities of family members by not sharing and showing the photos and videos of the dastardly act.

In a press release Thursday, Douri Bennin Haji who signed on behalf of the family said “we take solace in the outpouring of outrage by millions of well-meaning Ghanaians. At the same time, we are hurt that some Ghanaians are sharing images of our son in his lowest moment.”

“By Sissala tradition, and we believe many other groups, the dead is treated with utmost respect,” the statement added.

The family says sharing on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and the likes makes them feel very sad.

During former President John Mahama’s visit to commiserate with the family, the family head asked government to step in to help pull down the videos and pictures.

“We are not happy the way the videos and pictures are shared on social media. After the Manchester Arena bombing, we did not see any images and videos being circulated on YouTube, but our late son’s visuals are all over social media. This has got the family crying,” he said.

Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah

In response to the appeal, Deputy Communications Minister, George Andah said immediately government saw some of the images being shared, it sought permission to stop the circulation.

“As at this afternoon, four URLs have been blocked on YouTube and other social media platforms. However, there are a lot of these videos and images so as some are being blocked new others are coming up.

“Government is working closely with Google and Facebook for good governance to protect the right of the family. The bereaved family must also complain to the Data Protection Commission to reinforce government’s steps and measures implemented so far,” he said.

Responding to if people sharing such images and videos will be sanctioned, the Minister said their immediate priority is to stop the circulation of the images and videos.

Mr Andah said government is talking to the National Communication Authority (NCA) to engage the telcos in putting in place measures to stop the transfer of such images and videos.

He said to the effect that on Thursday the Data Protection Commission issued a press release asking individuals to report URLs sharing such images and videos.

He said Google has responded positively to the request, Facebook is cooperating and Youtube has taken down most of the links.