Kwarasey seals transfer to Valeranga

The 29-year-old has also been reunited with his former Strømsgodset boss, Ronny Delia.

Ghana international goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey has completed a transfer to Norwegian club Vålerenga. The transfer returns Kwarasey to his boyhood club, after stints with Strømsgodset, Rosenborg and Portland Timbers.

Kwarasey put pen to paper on a three year contract (until summer 2020) that ends a nightmare spell at Danish club Brondy.

However, he will not be available to play in Valerenga before the Norwegian transfer window opens on July 21, but will train with the team until that time.

In an interview after his official unveiling, Kwarasey said he was delighted to have returned and was looking forward to win trophies.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be back. It feels very right and very good, and I’m really looking forward to winning trophies with Valeranga”.





