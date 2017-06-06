Kennedy Agyapong to pick global dignity award

This followed the recognition of his humanitarian works in Ghana, Africa and other places in the world by We Care for Humanity (WCH).

Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has been nominated for a global dignity award, to be presented to him in New York on August 4, 2017 at the United Nations (UN) headquarters.

Founded in 2011 by Her Highness Princess Raden Dato’Seri Maria Amor Torres, a Filipino social activist based in Los Angeles, We Care for Humanity is a non-profit organization, based in California.

WCH is an internationally recognized organization dealing mainly with current global issues and concerns such as Human Rights, World Peace, Education, Health and Wellness, Eradication of Poverty, Green Environment and Empowerment.

Her Excellency Maria together with the former President of Ecuador, former Prime Minister of Nepal and other representatives of WCH in West Africa made the announcement in Accra on Tuesday morning.

Among the reasons Mr Agyapong is to be given the award includes being among one of the first individual Africans to donate towards global humanitarian concerns.

Responding to the announcement, Mr Agyapong said: “I want to thank the team that have come here today to announce the award that will be given to me on August 4.”

“All I want to say is a big thank you for recognizing my work…I hope we can do our best to make sure we go with good impression.”



