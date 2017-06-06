Ken Agyapong loses Oman FM broadcaster to Cocobod

Broadcaster and host of the morning show on Madina-based Oman FM and NET2 Television, Fiifi Boafo has quit the media.

According to Myjoyonline.com sources the Broadcaster has taken up a new post as Special Assistant to the Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod).

For some days now, the voice of regular host of the ‘National Agenda’ morning show has been replaced by that of Yaw Amofa who used to deputise for Fiifi whenever he was not available.

Information picked up by Myjoyonline.com indicates that Fiifi Boafo started reporting for work last week, ending a 15-year broadcasting career which began in the Western Region, through Brong Ahafo Region and finally Accra.

Fiifi Boafo

Fiifi entered media practise at Dynamite FM at Tarkwa. He had gone on air as a guest but was later invited to host the show.

“It was funny, but I took my chances and that was it,” he said in a 2014 interview with NewsOne.

From there he moved to Space FM where he attracted scouts from Ghana’s media giants, The Multimedia Group, which made him an offer to host Adom FM’s ‘Dwaso Nsɛm’ morning show.

He later left to join Kencity Media where he worked as host of the morning show on Oman FM and Net 2 TV.