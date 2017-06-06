‘It’s our mandate to investigate Captain Mahama murder’ – IGP

The Inspector General of Police says it is the responsibility of the police to investigate and prosecute those involved in the murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

David Asante Apeatu told the media at a news conference Friday, the police are responsible for the enforcement of laws enacted by Parliament for the maintenance of law and order.

The Police boss took on critics who are calling for the military to take over investigations of the murder case, urging them to abreast themselves of the law.

Late Captain Adam Mahama

Related Article: ‘He who draws sword must die by it’ – Heartbroken soldiers call for vengeance

“It is the mandate of the Ghana Police Service to maintain law and order and also prosecute the offenders and we have been in existence since time immemorial,” Mr Apeatu said.

Some military personnel have decried police handling of the grisly murder of Captain Mahama. The soldier was stoned to death and burnt after some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi claimed they mistook him for an armed robber. He was later set on fire.

The murder which happened on Monday has been roundly condemned by Ghanaians. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned the murder and pledged to bring the perpetrators to book.

Related Article: Soldiers reaction to death of Mahama would have been worse in 1981 – Ex soldier

At a meeting with the military hierarchy Thursday, military personnel appealed to their leaders to take up investigation of the murder from the police. They claimed the police might not do a thorough work to bring justice to the deceased family.

“We have military police. It is not in every instance that we allow the civilian police to be telling us about evidence. What more evidence do you want from this?” one officer said.

He added that “The Ghana Armed Forces has the military police. We can handle our things. It is not everything that you take to the civil police.”

Another officer also suggested the military abandons efforts to halt illegal mining known as galamsey across the country to save the lives of their colleagues who are on that assignment.

“I will suggest we leave the work for the police to also carry out so that we can come back to our barracks,” the officer said.

The Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Akwa overwhelmed by the agitation of his men made an appeal to them to exercise patience as the police investigate the matter.

He told them to take consolation from the assurance of the President who is the Commander-in-Chief that no one involved in the murder of Captain Mahama will go unpunished.

The IGP has said the police will not spare anyone who is found to have played a role in the murder of the Captain, adding investigating crime has been their work.

“If you have unsolved crime, it does not mean the police did not do their work,” he said, adding the police in most of the developed countries have their own issues.

The Police boss said they are following every lead to its logical conclusion to ensure that the right information is obtained about the murder.