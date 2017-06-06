If we are not harsh, indiscipline will abound – Okudzeto justifies Sosu ban

A member of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council has justified the three-year ban on a popular Human Rights lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu for breaching professional rules.

The legal practitioner was found guilty of four charges – excessive legal fees, an over- estimation of services, failing to appear before the committee and advertising which is against the GLC Professional Conduct and Etiquette Rules, 1969 (LI 613).

The ban slapped on the lawyer has received traction on social media with many concerned it was excessive and harsh.

Explaining the GLC decision, the former President of the Ghana Bar Association Sam Okudzeto said the disciplinary committee includes no less a person than the incoming Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

He suggested the composition of the 9-member panel should inform the public about the quality of deliberations that went into the decision.

Sam Okudzeto revealed Francis Xavier Sosu was his former student like many others he has taught in law school.

“You know something funny? He was my student, many of them are my students…they come daily to the committee and I look at their face and say ‘was that what I taught you?’

The lawyer with 55 years at the bar remains convinced the conduct of the young lawyer merited the sanctions.

“It is not a mean thing,” he said explaining, the greatest benefit of the ban is in the deterring effect it is likely to have on lawyers.

“If we are not harsh and tough in disciplining them, then what we are doing is opening the floodgate so everybody can do what they like”.

He was emphatic, there are “lots” and “loads” of cases like the Sosu case before the Legal Council.

Sam Okudzeto, a stickler for rules, complained about rising levels of dishonesty and “all manner of disgraceful things” bringing the profession into disrepute.