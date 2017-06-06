Ibrahim Tanko turns up for Black Stars training in $90k Cadillac Escalade (VIDEO)

The former Borussia Dortmund star who retired at the tender age of 30 now rides in style whenever he reports for training sessions with the Black Stars.

Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko was a powerful and quick striker during his heydey and it appears these are the qualities he settled on when he purchased his sleek Cadillac Escalade.

Tanko’s sleek Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) which is quoted at upwards of $90,000 by some automobile outlets has a beige leather interior and is admired by ordinary fans as well members of the team whenever they gather for training at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV engineered and manufactured by Cadillac. It was Cadillac’s first major entry into the popular SUV market.

The Escalade was introduced for the 1999 model year in response to German and Japanese competitors and to Ford’s 1998 release of the Lincoln Navigator.

The Escalade project went into production only ten months after it was approved. The Escalade is built in Arlington, Texas. The word “escalade” refers to a siege warfare tactic of scaling defensive walls or ramparts with the aid of ladders or siege towers.

Born in Kumasi, Ibrahim Tanko signed with German side Borussia Dortmund from King Faisal Babes F.C. at age 17, making him the third-youngest player to appear professionally for them behind Nuri Şahin and Lars Ricken.

He made his Bundesliga debut on 24 September 1994 in a 5–0 home win against VfB Stuttgart, and finished his first season with 14 games and one goal.

Injuries and loss of form led to an eventual release from the club but not before he won Europe’s biggest football prize, the UEFA Champions League with Dortmund in the 1996–97 season.

Watch a video of Ibrahim Tanko’s $90,000 Cadillac Escalade below;



