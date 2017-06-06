‘I am a fighter for rule of law’ – Akufo-Addo urges cool heads in Mahama murder

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the nation that rule of law will work to bring justice to the family of murdered Army Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The President in an audio message to the country urged restraint following calls for violent vengeance on the town where the soldier was murdered.

Soldiers have locked down on Denkyira-Obuasi, a rural town in the Central region since tragic the news broke Monday morning.

There are reports of reprisal attacks and a man purported to have participated in the lynching has been found dead.

The Ghana Armed Forces has had to call a meeting with the grieving soldiers urging professionalism in a time when it appears easy to scream revenge.

While social media is awash with grief there are undertones of a debate on the propriety of a violent response or resort to due process.

For the President, this debate cannot be contemplated.

“I have been fighting for it all my life and now that I am in the chair I have to make sure there is meaning to it,” the President has said.

President Akufo-Addo, a popular advocate for human rights during Ghana’s revolutionary era, expressed a conviction, the security forces will ‘spare no stone to make sure that those who were responsible for brutal acts are brought to trial in our courts”

“We have to have a country where the rule of law works,” he said.

The President referred to the suspension of the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Upper Denkyira West Daniel Appianin for ‘somewhat provocative’ comments after he suggested the lynched soldier was protecting illegal miners in the area.

Calls for his sacking went viral on social media. The President said his order to suspend the DCE was taken ‘reluctantly’ but nonetheless ‘necessary’.