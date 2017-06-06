HR Focus Conference and Awards 2017 Launched

The HR Focus Conference and Awards 2017 has been launched at an HR Mix and Mingle organised by the HR Focus Magazine.

The Award was launched with a call on organisations and individuals to nominate people to vie for anyone of the 20 Awards categories.

The HR Mix and Mingle was organised ahead of the 2017’s HR Focus Conference and brought together HR professionals to dilate on issues on the theme, “HR and Wellness: My Contribution.”

HR Executive of MTN, Amma Benneh-Amponsah, welcomed the participants in an address which was centered on how institutions should adopt wellness strategies to prevent illness.

She cited MTN as an example, explaining the different interventions introduced to mitigate sick leaves, depression and deaths in the company.

Mrs Benneh-Amponsha explained that if wellness programmes were embraced by institutions, it would go a long way to increase productivity and reduce staff costs.

CEO of C and J Medicare Centre, Dr. Joyce Djabatey made a presentation on the theme “the role of HR in Championing Employee Wellness.”

She highlighted how HR Managers can encourage their workers to maintain a lifestyle of good health to boost productivity in the workplace.

Participants of the programme were taken through eye tests, massages, skin and hair diagnoses, BMI checks, body and health assessments, healthy snacks and many assorted health products. There was also an aerobic session for all participants.

In an interview with CEO of HR Focus Magazine, Dr. Mrs. Ellen Hagan implored firm to prioritise their greatest asset – workers health.

She explained that once your workers are unwell, your business on a whole will be unwell. “A healthy workforce is a productive workforce,” she said.

On the HR Focus Conference and Awards, she said this is an opportunity for organisations to showcase their HR best practice and for HR practitioners to come together to provide innovative solutions to issues affecting the world of work.

The HR Focus Conference and Awards 2017 will take place on the 12th and 13th of October 2017.

The Mix and Mingle event took place on the 19th of May 2017 at the Aviation Social Centre, and was sponsored by MTN in partnership with C&J Medicare Hospital, Allure, Herbalife, Nourish Lab, Delcielo, Decathlon, First Choice Hair and Beauty, Welllink Physiotherapy Service, Starlife, Nyaho Medical Center, and Aviation Social Centre.

Watch full video: