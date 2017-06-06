How technology can help combat payroll fraud in Africa

A 2016 PwC survey shows that 69 per cent of South African companies have suffered at the hands of both internal and external perpetrators, with 28 per cent reporting fraudulent HR activities such as the falsification of employee benefits and the miscalculation of payroll expenses. The rest of the continent is just as susceptible to payroll fraud and local governments are common victims.

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners say more than 25 per cent of companies experience payroll fraud, with smaller businesses facing double the risk compared to larger organisations. Sometimes, it’s simply a case of human error, but it’s more often than not instigated by opportunistic and dishonest payroll administrators.

The General Auditing Commission (GAC) in Liberia recently discovered that over LD$15m ($163,000) worth of national funds was lost to payroll fraud. An estimated LD$3m went towards salaries paid to presidential appointees who were no longer in the government’s employ.

The payroll manager of Elgeyo-Marakwet County in Kenya was arrested earlier this year for stealing from the local coffers. Over a four-year period, he paid himself three separate salaries into three separate bank accounts and amassed a stolen fortune of KSh14m ($133,000).

“Ghost employees” are also plaguing Kogi state in Nigeria. Local government staff have reportedly continued to draw salaries long after retirement and others have been collecting double salaries for years.

Without the right protective processes in place, payroll fraud is easy to commit and difficult to detect. Outdated payroll systems that rely on Excel spreadsheets and manual accounting processes are often part of the problem. Here are three ways new technologies can help your business in Africa stay fraud-free and keep your payroll and HR functions fully compliant.

Automation

Automated payroll software eliminates the need for manual intervention. The less your company’s processes need human oversight, the less chance there is of payroll fraud. Modern payroll technology can automate the following five functions: Leave management – Leave dates are automatically input into the payroll system via an employee self-service authorisation process.

Should a staff member try to take more leave than he/she is entitled to, the system will notify you immediately. Commission allocations – A payroll system with a built-in company specific commission calculator ensures that employee commissions are worked out and paid correctly.

Data integration ­- You can choose a payroll software that integrates seamlessly with your accounting software as this will further reduce the room for manual intervention.

Earnings and deductions – You can set up recurring employee earnings and deductions for automatic processing.

Bank account and ID number verification – Modern payroll technology can confirm new employees’ details such as their ID number and bank account.–africanbusiness/GB



