Hot Audio: I haven’t seen even an animal killed the way my son was

The father of Capt. Maxwell Mahama says he is unable to comprehend the motive behind the horrific murder of his son by residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.

Capt. Rtd. Adam Mahama said it is unbelievable that human beings can mass up against another and intentionally cause his death without a basis, something even animals wouldn’t do.

“I haven’t seen an animal being killed like that for years. People surround an animal and they throw stones at it until it dies.

“[Even] In the animal kingdom, you wouldn’t see animals gathering on another animal to kill it. Lions will gather on another lion to kill, goats will assemble on another to kill, I haven’t seen anything like that,” he grieved.