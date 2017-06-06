HOT AUDIO: Haruna Iddrisu takes on Akufo-Addo over mass dismissal

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu has described as ” political discrimination” the dismissal of workers believed to be affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Employment Minister said government’s action will tarnish the image of the country in the eyes of the international community.

Mr Iddrisu made this remark when he joined former President Jerry John Rawlings to mark the 38th Anniversary of the June 4, 1979, uprising in Wa in the Upper West Region Sunday.

