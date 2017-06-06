Hot Audio: Cpt Mahama lynching: We seem to be wicked, unforgiving – Prof Attafuah

Prof. Ken Agyemang Attefuah

Criminologist and Conflict Resolution Expert, Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah says the horrific killing of a Captain of the Ghana Army is a reflection of the “wicked and unforgiving” make-up of us, as a people.

The fallen officer, whom many have described as decent and gentle, died on Monday, May 29, after he was beaten, stoned and burnt by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region while he had gone for his usual early morning physical exercise.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Thursday, June 1, 2017, Prof. Attaafuah said the action by the mob “is a dramatisation of evil; it is the most banal evil in us”.

Listen to Prof. Attafuah: