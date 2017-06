A member of the Council of State, Samuel Okudzeto is calling on leadership of the country to as a matter of urgency, rise against increasing incidents of mob justice.

Commenting on the brutal murder killing of Commander of a military detachment in the Central Regional town of Denkyira Obuasi by a mob, Mr. Okudzeto said the Ghanaian society had long moved away from the “jungle era” to an era of civility where rule of law is absolute.

