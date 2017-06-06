Hisense supports First Lady/Multimedia #SaveAChild campaign

One of the leading manufacturers of home appliances and mobile phones in Ghana, Hisense, has donated an undisclosed amount towards a campaign to build a new Mother and Baby Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The #SaveAChild’ campaign, an initiative of the Multimedia Group, supported by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo is to raise GHS10 million to build the new facility.

This follows a documentary by Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng which highlighted the deprived state of the current one.

The documentary, ‘Next to Die’ brought to light how a significant number of women in labour and babies lose their lives as a result of inadequate space and obsolete medical equipment at the Mother and Baby Unit at the KATH.

The documentary generated discussions in the country in which the public called for some action to be taken in the not too distant future to save the situation.

The new facility is expected to reduce the number of deaths recorded at the second largest referral hospital in the country.

Nana Ama McBrown

Brand Ambassador for Hisense, Nana Ama McBrown in an interview with Adom News said the company shares in the pain of the many mothers and families who have lost their either their child or daughter at the Hospital.

She said for the company, this situation is unfortunate and should not be allowed to continue.

It for the reason that the company has decided to support the worthy cause to protect babies and make delivery safe for pregnant women as well.

Nana Ama said the company’s corporate social responsibility will be incomplete if it did not contribute to the worthy cause.

She urged other corporate organisation to step in and support the First Lady’s efforts.