Heritage Christian College holds maiden SHS career mentorship seminar

The first edition of The Heritage SHS Career Mentorship Seminar has been held at the campus of Heritage Christian College at Amasaman, near Accra.

Participants made up of the Senior High School graduates and other prospective applicants to tertiary institutions, parents and mentors took part in the programme.

The Heritage SHS Career Mentorship Programme was under the theme “Knowing Your Future Today: Choosing Right.”

It is a career guidance programme by Heritage Christian College, a Christ-Centred University sponsored by the Churches of Christ to serve the needs of Senior High School Graduates who need direction in selecting programmes at the tertiary level and choosing their career paths.

They would be linked to their mentors for further guidance in their chosen fields.

Mentors were drawn from various fields including I.T, Acounting, Human Resource, Marketing, Banking and Finance, Ministry, Education, Law, Media, Entrepreneurship, Oil and Gas, Psychology, Nursing, Engineering, Economics, Hospitality, Fashion, Medicine and many more.

The Senior High School Graduates were excited about the opportunity to be exposed to many experiences from their mentors. They were also happy to be connected to them in order to receive further guidance in their fields.

The seminar would be followed by a series of short courses in June in the areas of I.T, Entrepreneurship, Business, Bible and Ethics, Public Speaking and Media. The courses are designed to occupy the SHS graduates while they await results of their WASSCE.