‘He who draws sword must die by it’ – Heartbroken soldiers call for vengeance

There appears to be an unquenchable outrage in the hearts of military personnel across the country following the grisly murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The soldiers are filled with vengeance and want their leadership to exact retribution for their slain colleague.

During a meeting with the military hierarchy at Burma Camp in Accra Thursday, the military personnel said they are unhappy with the investigation being carried out by the police.

Late Captain Adam Mahama

“We have military police. It is not in every instance that we allow the civilian police to be telling us about evidence. What more evidence do you want from this?” one officer said.

He added that “The Ghana Armed Forces has the military police. We can handle our things. It is not everything that you take to the civil police.”

The officer was supported by another who suggested they abandon efforts to halt illegal mining across the country in order to save the lives of their colleagues who are on that assignment.

“I will suggest we leave the work for the police to also carry out so that we can come back to our barracks,” he said.

The murder of Captain Mahama on Monday by some residents of Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region has raised issues about the safety of military personnel.

The soldier was stoned and burned after residents claimed they mistook him for an armed robber. He later fell unconscious and was set ablaze.

At least seven people have been arrested by the police in the Central Region in connection with the murder. They are, William Baah, the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi; Bismark Donkor, Phillip Badu, Kofi Nyame, Anthony Amoah, Kofi Badu and a Unit Committee member.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will ensure the prosecution of all the people who played a role in the murder of the soldier.

He has summarily suspended the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Daniel Appianin for allegedly making some unsavoury comments a day after the murder.

The military personnel are calling for the people behind the murder of their colleague to be put to death in the same manner.

“As a Christian [and going] by what Jesus said in Matthew 26 verse 52, he said ‘He who draws the sword must die by the sword,’” he continued drawing applause from his colleagues.

But Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Akwa made an appeal to his men to let cool heads prevail since it will not help the image of the military to retaliate.

“I appeal to you to let us stand firm to prove to the whole world that we are truly a professional military force,” he said.

He told them to take consolation from the assurance of the President who is the Commander-in-Chief that no one involved in the murder of Captain Mahama’ will go unpunished.