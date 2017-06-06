Govt sets up Gh¢500,000 trust fund in memory of Captain Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who announced the setting up of the trust fund also donated Gh¢50,000 from his personal resources to the fund.

A memorial trust fund with seed money of Gh¢500,000 has been set up by government in the memory of the slain soldier, Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama, who was on Monday promoted to the rank of Major posthumously.

“At cabinet we agreed that the government will provide some seed money for the trust fund. The board of trustees is going to be chaired by the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.”

“Both sides of Parliament are going to be represented on the board. The chairman of the Select Committee on Defence, Seth Acheampong who is also MP for Mpraeso. The ranking member from the Minority side, James Agalga has also agreed to serve on the board of trustees,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Other members of the board are the Tumu chief and Dr Grace Bediako, former Government Statistician.

“All of these [people] when I asked them today, they were honoured and felt the least they could do was to agree to serve on the board of trustees of the memorial trust fund.”

He added, “Government has decided to give Gh¢500,000 as seed money for you [wife] and the children. I myself has given a modest amount of Gh¢50,000 as my personal contribution.

“These are some of the things that are within my authority and powers to do and we are doing it because we want to express to you, our solidarity with you and your children and your family.”

“I am not a vindictive man and I’m not gonna say whatever, whatever, but all those who did what they did to him, they will face justice and God.”

President Akufo-Addo said: “everything that we can do will never fill the gap but it will be a demonstration of how the Ghanaian people feel about what has happened to him.”

“It has been difficult for me to find time to come and see you. I felt very sorry about what has happened to your hushand, all of Ghana is upset by what has happened,” the President said.

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched last week Monday by a mob at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region on suspicion he was an armed robber whilst going for a job.

A total of 44 suspects have since been arrested in connection with the gruesome killing, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, Director of Police Public Affairs has said.

He said investigations were on-going and that the police suspects more people connected to the incident and are culpable are still out there.

Meanwhile 34 of the suspects were on Monday evening remanded into police custody by the Accra Central District Court, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson.

Last Thursday, seven suspects were remanded by the Cape Coast District Court.

Writer's email: [email protected]

