GNASSM wants action taken against mob justice, Capt. Mahama killers

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has called for action against mob justice in the country and dealing severely with those guilty in the lynching of Capt. Maxwell Mahama at Denkyira-Obuasi.

“We are shocked and saddened by the senseless display of mob justice that resulted in the murder of Captain Maxwell Mahama. As a Nation, we should not tolerate those who take the law into their own hands and condemn any act of lawlessness in this country.

“We are calling for action against mob justice especially those found involved in this inhumane, barbaric and evil incident. The nation should stand united to condemn this crime and to promote tolerance and rule of law in our great Nation, Ghana,” the statement from the miners said.

On May 29, 2017, an officer with the 5th Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Army, Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched because the indigenes suspected him to be an armed robber due to him carrying a gun whiles going for a jog.

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul said the officer was posted to the town three weeks ago to relieve the Commander of the military personnel who was guarding a local mining company.

The move is part of the military’s efforts in the fight against illegal mining. He was the head of the officers there and was to be promoted to Major before his untimely death.

Capt. Mahama’s family is devastated by the manner in which their son died. An Uncle, Prof. Fred Bagonluri said the family is struggling to deal with the loss while describing Capt. Mahama as one who had sworn to defend his country and it was unfortunate for him to die in that manner. He said the family wants justice.

So far seven arrests have been made with one of the suspected killers recently found dead. The accused are William Baah, Assemblyman and teacher 36; farmer, Yaw Antwi 32; farmer Bismarck Donkor 36; farmer Kofi Badu 29; farmer Kofi Nyame, 29; Anthony Amoah, 23, Okada operator; and Philip Badu, 30, a prison assistant. They have charged with murder and, last week, they were remanded into police custody and will reappear on the 19th of June this year.

Also, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fired the District Chief Executive for Denkyira-Boase in the Central region Daniel Appianing. Even though it is unclear the reason for his dismissal, sources say it is linked to his comments following the killing of Captain Mahama.

Mr. Appianing, who is the current NPP constituency chairman for Upper Denkyira West, has maintained in media interviews that the slain soldier was part of a military team protecting Chinese illegal miners in the community,

The miners commended the President for his swift response in firing the DCE for such reckless and misguided comments. “The president has shown that no one will be spared for perpetrating falsehood.”

The statement from the miners urged Ghanaians to be circumspect in sharing the gory images and videos of the murder on social media platforms to protect the dignity of the deceased.

“We call on our fellow Ghanaians to be circumspect about the kind of media they display on social media.”