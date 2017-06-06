Global investment community to assemble at the 2017 Investment Summit

The summit will feature two days of high-level discussions on investment opportunities in key sectors, including financial services, technology, consumer goods and services, energy and agribusiness.

The event, which is expected to connect businesses and government projects with foreign investors and partners is being organised in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and global investment bank partners.

The Ghana Investment Summit 2017, a major gathering of investors, entrepreneurs and corporate executives is scheduled to come off from August 20-22 this year in Accra.

The event, which is expected to draw between 250 and 300 attendees will also provide opportunities for one-on-one investor meetings.

A press release on the event, which was copied to the GRAPHIC BUSINESS, outlined some of the primary objectives of the summit, which include showcasing Ghana as Africa’s premier investment hub, attracting strategic and development funding for key government projects and matching growth-oriented businesses with investors and partners.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori Atta, in the release, said the objectives of the summit were aligned with the economic agenda of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, which was determined to restore Ghana’s fiscal health, boost confidence in the economy as well as drive growth and job creation across the private sector.

He said the ministry was therefore proud to endorse the summit.

Other speakers who have also been confirmed to speak on different topics at the event include executives from Goldman Sachs, Mara Group, MTN Group, J.P. Morgan, Skadden Arps, Scania, Renaissance Capital and LeapFrog Investments.

In addition, 30 pre-screened, growth-oriented Ghanaian businesses are being invited to present before investment panels consisting of venture capitalists, private equity investors and hedge fund managers. — GB



