George and Amal Clooney welcome twins Ella and Alexander

It’s official: George Clooney is a dad!

Clooney and wife Amal on Tuesday welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, according to their spokesman, Stan Rosenfield, in a witty email to USA TODAY.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Over the last several years the world has watched Clooney reverse his positions on what he’d never, ever do: Settle down, marry again (he was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993) or have kids.

That all changed in 2013 when the actor met Amal Alamuddin, a Lebanese-British human rights lawyer, and proposed in April of the following year.

The Clooneys’ march toward diapers and matching onesies officially began when they wed in Venice in September 2014 with a star-studded ceremony that was later displayed in the pages of People and InStyle magazine. A-list friends at the celebration included Bono, Matt Damon, Ellen Barkin, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski and Bill Murray.

Since their wedding day, the couple have popped up at a number of Hollywood and philanthropic events, from the 2015 Golden Globes and the Cannes Film Festival to a January event supporting the Netflix documentary White Helmets in Davos at the annual World Economic Forum.