Galamsey fight yielding positive results

He led journalists on a site tour of River Pra last Saturday, where he said, “We are grateful to the government and the Media Coalition Against Galamsey; we are seeing some changes in our river.”

The fight launched by the Media Coalition Against Galamsey is yielding positive results, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Twifo Atti-Morkwa in the Central Region, Mr Robert Agyemang Nyantakyi, has disclosed.

He said before the fight against illegal mining began, the river, which hitherto served as a source of revenue and attracted fisherfolk from other communities, had become muddy and polluted, making life unbearable for the people.

The DCE said when the campaign came into force, a district task force was formed to stop people from the illegal business, adding: ‘This is the result we are witnessing.’

“Since the fight which drove away the illegal miners, life is returning to normal and the river is beginning to flow freely, an indication that things will work again,” he added.

Mr Nyantakyi, therefore, called for the intensification of the campaign to end the practice in all parts of the country.

The DCE said the district had acquired some streetlights to enhance security and also give a facelift to the area.

Education

Touching on education, Mr Nyantakyi said the district had put in place measures to improve results in the basic, as well as the senior high schools.

The measures, he indicated, included checking absenteeism, setting up motivation schemes for teachers and encouraging parents to be more responsible for their children.

“We are encouraging parents to give ample time to their children to study at home and also help them in their assignments,” he noted.

Agriculture

On agriculture, Mr Nyantakyi said the district would, as part of the government’s agenda, support the people to undertake backyard gardening and other agricultural projects.

He stated that the assembly would set up funds to motivate graduates from the nursing training college in the district in order to retain them in the district after their studies.



