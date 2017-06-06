Francis-Xavier Sosu banned from practicing as lawyer

Francis-Xavier Sosu banned.

The General Legal Council (GLC) has barred prominent Human Rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu from practicing as a lawyer for three years, Myjoyonline.com has learnt.

The decision to suspend Mr. Sosu was reached last Thursday after the Council found him guilty of professional misconduct contrary to the code regulating legal practice in the country.

Details regarding the specific offence committed by the famous lawyer are scanty but a source told Myjoyonline.com, one of his clients, Francis Agyare filed a complaint at the Council accusing Mr. Sosu and his law firm F-X Law & Associates of attempting to swindle him.

The lawyer represented him in a compensation claim after the release of the complainant from jail after he was unlawfully detained for 14 years without trial.

Francis Agyare was jailed 14 years without trial.

A Human Rights Court in 2014, awarded GHS200,000 damages to the 46-year-old Agyare.

The source said the GLC handed the legal practitioner one-year suspension after it found Mr. Sosu guilty of the charge. The Council is yet to issue an official release on this case.

Meanwhile, the source said the Council also reached a decision to ban the lawyer for another three years for advertising himself on social media in respect of his recent cases involving Patrick Reynolds who was paralyzed by a fallen billboard at flower pot believed to belong to M. DEX Advertising Company, and his human rights action against the Attorney General, Chief of Defence Staff and another.

It is not clear if Mr. Sosu will serve both punishments separately or they will run concurrently.

Mr. Sosu contested the parliamentary primaries at Madina Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2016 elections.

He lost the contest to incumbent Amadu Sorogho who eventually lost the seat to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Boniface Abubakar Saddique on December 7.

Some of the prominent human rights cases Mr. Sosu has been involved in include but not limited to then release of Charles Antwi the famous ‘presidential gun man’, Eric Asante who served 15-years in prison and representing the Mawarko pepper victim.

Mr. Sosu with Charles Antwi who was caught possessing a weapon at a church where then President John Mahama and family worship.

Mr. Sosu’ law firm is involved in several sensitive litigations and human rights advocacy.