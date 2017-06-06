Fire-fighting at Kingdom Books warehouse rages on after six hours – MyJoyOnline.com

A warehouse at Prampram belonging to stationery giant, Kingdom Books, has been gutted by fire leaving losses yet to be quantified.

A thick cloud of smoke continues to dominate the Prampram skyline in the Greater Accra region after fire ripped through the facility at about 6:00am Sunday.

It threatens to consume the entire stretch of 10 mini-ware houses after tourching at least four, Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba has reported.

This section of the warehouse has crumbled down. Firefighters are trying hard to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjoining ones.

For six hours, 20 fire-fighters and five fire tenders have been struggling to contain the inferno.

Fire-fighters told the reporter, ‘our challenge is as usual water supply”.

He said although there is a fire hydrant at the warehouse, the presure from its pump is not strong enough to effectively contribute to the fight.