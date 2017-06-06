Father talks about lynched Capt Mahama’s academic potential

Captain Dennis Mahama (Rtd), father of the late Army Captain Adams Mahama has described his late son as one who could best be described as affable and of remarkable wits.

The retired Army Captain in a 45 minutes interview with host of Upfront Raymond Acquah told the story of Maxwell Mahama from birth through to his last conversation with him.

The last conversation at best describes the kind of man Maxwell was, for which reason his Dad is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It’s a conversation about Maxwell’s house that was under construction.

Mr.Mahama recounts how Maxwell on Saturday May 27 engaged him on Whatsapp.

The late Mahama had insisted his dad accompanies carpenters working on the house to purchase roofing sheets to ensure its early completion, he said.

The reason for the desire by the late Captain for quick completion is what still saddens his Dad. He recounts

But the story starts from November 1, 1985 when Maxwell Adam Mahama had air enter and exit his nostrils for the first time. The year itself is of significance to the family as it was few months after father of the deceased left the Armed forces.

With much pride, Captain Rtd Mahama tells the delightful story of how his son’s affable nature forced him to move him to a boarding school.

“He was affable to his mates, to the extent that anytime he closes from school, virtually the whole class will follow him to the House”.

This was at the service school at Takoradi. This forced the family to move young Max to the boarding school;

“All his mates will gather in front of my house and wait for him to come out so they play. He will crack jokes, engage in acrobatics, dance among others. I found that to be too much. I wanted him to have time to learn. His mother was passionate about education and he didn’t seem to have time for he used to entertain his friends. Because of this I moved him to John Teye Memorial school, a boarding school”

Shortly after, the family moved to Akosombo when Mr.Mahama (Snr) landed a job with the Volta River Authority (VRA). The situation did not change

“ His affable nature was even more manifest”, he said.

Maxwell Mahama continued his education at St. Johns Senior High School in Sekondi Takoradi once he completed basic school in Akosombo.

Then came the big decision; University or the Ghana Military Academy? Maxwell had gained admission to the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as well as the Ghana Military Academy. The fresh High School graduate deferred the decision to his Dad

“I asked him which one he wanted, he said he said I should choose for him”

Maxwell his Dad narrates opted for the University when his Dad asked that he decides.

“ he said “I will be alone if I go to the Military Academy. All my friends are going to the University. I want to be an academician, lecturer and professor”.

It appears Captain Mahama had a different view. He argued with his son and upon further consultation with Senior Officers convinced his son it was easier to rise to become a Professor if he joined the Military.

The late Mahama entered the academy with his SHS certificate, was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. His Dad continues the tale

“You have to do four years as a lieutenant after which you must pass your promotional exam. Some sit many times before they pass the exam. Maxwell sat his Lieutenant to Captain exam in his first year and cleared all at a go. It included practical”.

Maxwell repeated the same feat for the Captain to Major Exam as he cleared it in his first year of 5 years as a captain.

“He was waiting for his mandatory five years as captain to end so he becomes a major for he had cleared the exam already”, he said.

It’s a loss that will take a while for the Captain Rtd to recover but setting up an NGO to fight against Mob Injustice Captain Dennis Mahama believes is the way to go.

Joseph Ackah-Blay

Watch full video below