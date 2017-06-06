Fallen officer promoted to Major as gov’t sets Ȼ500,000 memorial fund

The late Adam Mahama has been promoted to the rank of a major despite meeting his untimely and horrifying death on May 29, 2017.

The government has also set up a memorial fund with a seed money of Ȼ500,000 all in honour of Major Adam Mahama who was lynched whilst on official duties at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region.

The promotion and the setting up of the memorial fund was announced by president Nana Akufo Addo during the one week celebration of the fallen soldier.

The president committed to paying a personal amount of Ȼ50,000.00 in addition to the fund set up by government to be managed by past and present government officials, including former Deputy Interior Minister James Agalga and former government statistician Grace Bediako.

With a promise of providing a full state burial for the fallen hero on Friday, the president said a monument will also be mounted at a yet to be decided venue to remind Ghanaians of the event of May 29, 2017.

Some have suggested that the monument be sited at the spot where his attackers stoned, clubbed, stripped and torched Major Mahama to death merely on a suspicion that he was a thief.

The President said he has agreed to the suggestion by the Chief of Defence Staff for a monument to be mounted in honour of the fallen soldier at a location to be announced.

Major Mahama was clubbed and stoned to death by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on suspicion that he was a thief.

He had gone on jogging on the morning of May 29, 2017 when the horrifying incident occured.

Some 42 persons have been arrested for the murder with a promise to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

Many Ghanaians, horrified by the attack have sent their condolences to the wife of the fallen soldier. He left behind two children.

The president Nana Akufo-Addo was out of the country when the incident occured but on Monday led a high powered government delegation to pay their respect to the wife and family of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The delegation included senior minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, National Security Minister Kan Dapaah, and Women and Children’s Affairs Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba.

Justice

The president reiterated to the family of the deceased soldier that government will ensure that all persons who took part in the lynching will be prosecuted.

“That is the least I can do,” he said, noting, that nothing they do will bring to life the soldier who was cruely murdered.